Arab Finance: Lime Consumer Finance, Egypt’s largest platform for education financing and a wholly owned entity of the UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank Group, has officially launched in the fintech ecosystem, according to an emailed press release.

The launch’s strategic entry point focuses on educational financing as its first strategic entry point.

Licensed by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), Lime offers structured, transparent, and accessible solutions for families in Egypt.

With education as a starting point, Lime’s app is set to expand into other essential life sectors, paving the way for broader financial empowerment.

Through Lime, families can plan and pay for education across a holistic network of nurseries, schools, and universities.

The app features installment options ranging from 6 to 12 months for amounts up to EGP 1 million, with digital onboarding and financing approvals granted within minutes. This ensures speed, convenience, and regulatory compliance.

Ahmed Mohsen, CEO and Managing Director of Lime Consumer Finance, stated: “With an initial investment of $9.4 million, Lime enters the market at a time when Egypt is witnessing a parallel surge in private education demand and digital financial inclusion—fueled by a young population and supportive national policies.”

Backed by the strength and experience of First Abu Dhabi Bank Group and guided by a multidisciplinary board, Lime is keen on driving financial inclusion and sustainable impact across Egypt’s evolving fintech landscape.