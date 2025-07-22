Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has issued approvals for five companies to expand their operations in the non-banking financial sector, according to a statement.

Digified, a company registered as an outsourcing services provider, has received approval from the FRA's committee for reviewing fintech applications in non-banking financial activities to add digital contract execution for non-banking financial products and digital registration, preservation, and retrieval services to its business scope.

The committee also endorsed the establishment of Nice Deer, Dayra, and iSupply as fintech startups.

Additionally, the committee renewed the registration of VLens Company as an outsourcing services provider.