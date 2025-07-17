Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote human rights awareness and reinforce a culture of protecting domestic workers’ rights, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) organised an awareness workshop for staff of domestic worker recruitment centres, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), at the Ministry’s headquarters in the Emirate of Ajman.

The workshop targeted employees of "Tadbeer" centres, where Abdulazeez Al Obathani, Head of International and Regional Organisations Section at the NHRI, delivered an introductory presentation on the role and mandate of the NHRI. The session highlighted the rights of domestic workers in the UAE and the responsibilities of employers in upholding these rights in accordance with best practices.

Participants showed notable engagement throughout the session, which featured constructive discussions and inquiries aimed at enhancing Tadbeer staff’s awareness of their roles in ensuring a fair and safe working environment that respects human dignity. The workshop also provided a platform to exchange views and address field-level challenges, in line with NHRI’s commitment to nurturing a culture of human rights across the wider community.

This workshop forms part of a broader series of initiatives and awareness sessions organised by NHRI across various Emirates, aligned with its mission to raise awareness and empower staff at relevant centres to carry out their duties guided by principles of fairness, responsibility, and respect.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions, activities, and mandates. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, as well as relevant international conventions, treaties, and agreements.