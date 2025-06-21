Kuwait City – Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline, is making travel more rewarding this summer with its exclusive Payday Promo, offering 15% off fares to a wide range of destinations across its network.

Running from 22 to 28 June 2025, the offer gives passengers the perfect opportunity to lock in great fares for their upcoming holidays. On the first day of the promotion, the discount is available exclusively through Jazeera’s website, mobile app, and call center, using the promo code J9PAYDAY. From 23 June, the offer will be extended across all booking platforms. Travel is valid from 1 July to 30 September 2025.

The promotion applies to nearly all Jazeera routes, with the exception of India and inbound flights to Kuwait between 15 August and 7 September 2025.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “Our Payday promo - J9PAYDAY is part of our commitment to offering travelers more value and flexibility. With 15% off fares across most of our network, it’s the ideal time to book that long-awaited trip—whether it’s a family holiday, a cultural escape, or a beach break. With the affordable fares, passenger can even plan multiple breaks this summer to a variety of exciting destinations. We continue to listen to our customers and create seasonal offers that not only save them money but also open up new travel possibilities across our growing network.”

Bookings can be made at www.jazeeraairways.com, through the Jazeera App, or by calling 177. Promo code J9PAYDAY must be used to avail the offer.

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.

For more information visit: www.jazeeraairways.com