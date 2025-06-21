A high-level delegation from Jordan Source, representing the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), continued the program’s efforts to activate collaboration, transfer knowledge, and build bridges between Jordan and European innovation powerhouses, spearheading an official visit to Germany. The delegation, which included 16 representatives from both public and private sectors, focused on attracting foreign investment and showcasing Jordan’s growing capabilities in the ICT and outsourcing industries.

Led by MoDEE officials, the business delegation featured representatives from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply (MoITS) and Jordan Export. The government officials were accompanied by leaders from prominent Jordanian tech companies, which included CEOs and founders Alaa Muqattash of Advanced Business Solutions (ABS); Ahmad Bourini of Denamica; Yazan Tadros of EduHax; Zaidoun Karadsheh of Media Plus and BeeLabs; Omar Asa’d of SmartEye; and Faris Aloul of Vamu. Each of these companies corresponded to Jordan Source’s strategic focus areas, including cybersecurity, gaming, information technology outsourcing (ITO), business processing outsourcing (BPO), education technology, and creative industries.

Held from 3rd to 9th of May, the visit was organized by Jordan Source with support from MoITS and the Innovative Private Sector Development Approaches for Employment Promotion (I-PSD) project, implemented by GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). This collaboration, further supported by Gateway Jordan—led by Oliver Gerbert—and the Saarland Economic Promotion Corporation, aimed to ensure comprehensive access to key stakeholders and innovation hubs across Germany, thereby maximizing opportunities for impactful engagements and the establishment of valuable connections.

The delegation kicked off their activities in Berlin (3–7 May) with a visit to the Startup Unit of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) to explore Germany’s startup support models and exchange insights on digital innovation. The delegation then continued to engage with the German Startups Association in an open discussion on ecosystem building, data-driven policymaking, and startup advocacy, gaining deeper insights into how the association supports over 1,200 members across all levels and regions.

Furthermore, the trip to Berlin explored joint investments between Jordan and Germany in future-ready skills and workforce developments. The delegation shared its vision and innovations in digital learning with the Digital Education Lab (DEL) by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IHK), as well as Christiani Competence Centres, opening the doors for collaboration in digital and vocational education.

Wrapping up the first part of the official visit, Jordan Source met with RESPOND Accelerator by BMW Foundation for an exchange on impact-driven startups and leaders shaping the future of sustainable innovation. This dialogue laid the foundation for fostering purpose-led tech and building global partnerships that drive positive change.

Upon landing in Saarbrücken (7–9 May), the Jordan Source delegation strategically aimed to establish high-level connections and showcase Jordan’s tech sector. A key briefing with the Saarland Economic Promotion Corporation introduced Jordan’s leading technology companies to the European stage, laying the groundwork for future collaborations and highlighting mutual economic opportunities.

The delegation also dedicated significant time to exploring the forefront of German research and innovation. Visits to leading institutions such as DFKI, specializing in advanced AI, and the dynamic innovation hub at Universität des Saarlandes provided invaluable insights into cutting-edge technologies and the synergy between academia and entrepreneurship. These engagements aimed to foster potential avenues for joint research, knowledge exchange, and the adoption of best practices.

Furthermore, the delegation immersed itself in Saarbrücken’s vibrant innovation ecosystem to identify concrete collaboration opportunities and strategic alliances. Interactions with collaborative spaces like East Side Fab and Halle 4 facilitated direct engagement with startups and ecosystem builders. Parallel discussions with The August-Wilhelm Scheer Institute and Dehub AI focused on leveraging digital transformation and applied AI to enhance Jordan’s role in the global tech value chain, actively seeking tangible partnerships for long-term growth and mutual benefit.

Jordan Source’s successful visit to Germany underscores its mission to position the Kingdom as a regional hub for ICT investments and outsourcing. By building bridges between Jordanian and German tech ecosystems, the mission highlights Jordan’s role as a rising leader in the global digital economy.