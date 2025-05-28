KUWAIT CITY: Under the latest ministerial decision, the Kuwaiti Residence Affairs Investigations Department has recently summoned dozens of expatriates for violating family visa regulations. The violators were granted a one-month grace period to either regularize their status or return their families to their home countries.

The move targets expatriates who initially met the KD 800 salary requirement and secured family visas (Article 22) for their spouses and children, but later fell short of income. While their initial applications were approved based on valid work permits and salaries exceeding KD 800, subsequent job changes or salary reductions placed them in breach of the updated visa conditions.

The source emphasized that the KD 800 salary requirement was implemented based on studies ensuring that expatriates can provide a decent standard of living for their dependents. The Interior Ministry has clarified that all expatriates, regardless of nationality or educational qualification, can apply for family visas, provided they meet the salary condition.

According to the source, the government’s automated systems are key in detecting fraudulent transactions and cross-verifying data across departments such as the General Directorate of Residency Affairs and the General Traffic Department.

The updated rules stem from Ministerial Resolution No. 56 of 2024, initially introduced in January by First Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah. The resolution initially required applicants to earn at least KD 800, hold a university degree, and work in a profession matching their qualifications. However, an amendment in July 2024 allowed expatriates without degrees to bring in their families, provided their salary met the KD 800 threshold.

Under Article 29 of the amended regulation, family residency can only be granted to those earning no less than KD 800 per month from work related to their designated profession. Exceptions may be granted for children under five or those born inside Kuwait, subject to the discretion of the Director General of Residency Affairs.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

