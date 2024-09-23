KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Social Affairs announced on Saturday that it has suspended the financial accounts of five charitable societies due to their failure to submit periodic reports. The ministry clarified that the suspension will be lifted once the necessary data is provided. In a statement, the ministry emphasized that any charitable organization failing to submit its reports on time will have its bank accounts temporarily suspended until the required reports are received.

The ministry explained that this measure is aimed at ensuring transparency and does not imply any serious violations that would warrant the suspension of the organization's operations. The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to governance and transparency, citing Ministerial Resolution No. (74/A), which mandates charitable societies and organizations to publish their financial and administrative reports by the end of each fiscal year.

It further noted that the Department of Charitable Societies and Charities uses an automated system to conduct financial and administrative audits every three months, ensuring that the data aligns with the activities and projects undertaken by these organizations.

