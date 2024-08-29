KUWAIT CITY: A recent decision by the Public Authority for Manpower to link occupational descriptions to the educational levels of workers in the private sector has sparked a significant backlash from economists and industry officials.

They argue that this decision is overly rigid and fails to reflect the practical realities of the labor market, which values actual competence over formal educational credentials. Economists and business leaders have expressed strong disapproval of what they perceive as the authority’s arbitrary and impractical approach. They argue that many roles within the private sector do not necessitate a university degree, highlighting that practical experience and skill often outweigh formal educational qualifications in these positions.

According to their perspective, the new rule threatens to disrupt the private sector by stripping it of experienced personnel and introducing unnecessary confusion into economic projects.

Criticized

Tariq Al-Mutawa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sudair Trading and Contracting Company, criticized the decision as “illogical” and detrimental to the sector’s development. He emphasized that this policy undermines the value of experience and expertise in favor of paper qualifi- cations that may not be relevant to the job at hand. Al-Mutawa argued that the focus should be on facilitating processes and eliminating barriers to growth, rather than imposing restrictive criteria that do not align with the sector’s actual needs. Real estate consultant Qais Al-Ghanem echoed these sentiments, calling for a more nuanced approach that considers various educational levels such as high school diplomas. He advocated for flexibility in occupational titles to better match the needs of the sector.

Al-Ghanem stressed that while regulation is important, it should not come at the expense of practical considerations and the need for experienced workers in roles that do not require advanced degrees. Overall, the critics of the authority’s decision believe that it will negatively impact the business environment and create unnecessary obstacles for companies. They urge government agencies to adopt measures that support the private sector’s development and address practical challenges, rather than enforcing rigid rules that may not align with market realities.

Many argue that the decision fails to account for the importance of practical experience. Critics, including Tariq Al-Mutawa of Sudair Trading and Contracting Company, emphasize that experience often outweighs formal educational qualifications, particularly in roles where hands-on skills are crucial. Businessmen such as Khaled Al-Abdulghani and Dhari Al- Muthen said the requirement for a university degree could lead to confusion and hinder operations, particularly for jobs where advanced degrees are not necessary, such as in certain administrative or technical roles. The decision has been described as “illogical” and “disastrous” by several experts, including Abdul Rahman Al-Hamoud, who believes it will lead to a loss of valuable skilled workers who do not possess university degrees but have significant practical experience.

Negatively

Industrial expert Ahmed Al- Nouri and real estate consultant Qais Al-Ghanem argue that specific sectors, such as construction and real estate, rely heavily on practical skills rather than formal educational credentials. They suggest that the decision could negatively affect these sectors by disrupting the workforce. Many respondents, including Qais Al-Ghanem, stress the need for flexibility in applying these regulations. They suggest that the private sector should have a say in regulatory changes to ensure they do not adversely affect business operations and employment practices. While the decision has been largely criticized, some see it as a step toward better regulation of the labor market.

Proponents argue that linking job roles to educational levels can help ensure that positions are filled by individuals with appropriate qualifications, which could theoretically improve overall job performance and market standards. The backlash against the Public Authority for Manpower’s decision highlights a broader issue of balancing regulatory oversight with the practical realities of the labor market. Many believe that while the intent may be to improve job standards, the execution needs to be more nuanced to accommodate the diverse needs of different sectors and acknowledge the value of experience in the workforce.

