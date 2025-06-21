Al-Bostany Real Estate Development has announced the commencement of excavation and construction works for its latest project, Nova Square, located in the heart of the New Narges district in New Cairo. The project is part of the company’s expansion strategy to strengthen its presence in the mixed-use real estate sector across New Cairo.

Eng. Mohamed Al-Bostany, Chairman of Al-Bostany Real Estate Development, stated that Nova Square spans 9,124 square meters and is set to become one of the most prominent commercial, administrative, and medical destinations in the area. The project enjoys a prime strategic location directly on Gamal Abdel Nasser Axis, adjacent to a main street, and in close proximity to key roads such as Talaat Harb and Mohamed Naguib. It also benefits from its nearness to the German University in Cairo (GUC), international schools, and elite residential communities — all of which add to its high investment appeal and consistent traffic flow.

He added that the project comprises a ground floor and a first floor designated for commercial activities, while the upper levels are dedicated to medical units designed to accommodate clinics and healthcare centers with precision and modernity. Nova Square also offers flexible administrative spaces suitable for a variety of companies and entrepreneurs.

The architectural design was crafted by the office of renowned consultant Eng. Hussein Sabbour, delivering a contemporary and elegant layout that merges aesthetic appeal with functional efficiency, in line with the latest global standards.

Al-Bostany emphasized that Nova Square aims to offer a fully integrated investment experience for entrepreneurs and investors seeking a prestigious, easily accessible location that combines luxury with a vibrant business environment and cutting-edge facilities.

He further explained that this project continues Al-Bostany’s 40-year legacy in the real estate development sector, during which the company has established itself as a leading provider of high-quality projects in New Cairo and Maadi.

The Chairman concluded by affirming that Nova Square will contribute to revitalizing the commercial and administrative activity in the area, creating a new hub for investors eager to seize promising opportunities in strategic locations supported by robust infrastructure and rapid urban development.