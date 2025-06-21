Muscat: In a move to drive cross-sector collaboration and enhance customer experience, Sohar International, together with its Islamic banking window Sohar Islamic, has partnered with SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost airline, to offer exclusive discounts on domestic travel for their customers. As part of this strategic alliance, credit cardholders will benefit from a 40% discount, while debit cardholders will receive a 15% discount on the price of all SalamAir domestic flights. The offer, valid for travel between 01 July and 31 August 2025, is available exclusively to Sohar International and Sohar Islamic cardholders. Bookings must be made online via SalamAir’s official website using the promo codes provided by Sohar International and Sohar Islamic for both their debit and credit card holders, subject to the offer’s terms and conditions.

The partnership was formally signed during a signing ceremony held on Tuesday, June 17th, at Sohar International’s head office. The joint initiative reflects both entities' commitment to delivering integrated lifestyle benefits and enriching customer value, and to Oman’s national development objectives by promoting domestic tourism and enhancing air travel accessibility.

Commenting on the strategic importance of the partnership, Mr. Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail & Premier Banking Officer of Sohar International, stated: "Today, banking is no longer just transactional; it must be transformative. At Sohar International, our strategy is rooted in a clear and impactful philosophy—to enrich the lives of those we serve by building integrated ecosystems where finance intersects seamlessly with lifestyle. Our partnership with SalamAir, a leading national low-cost carrier that caters to the travel needs of a broad and diverse customer base, brings this vision to life—delivering everyday value through enhanced convenience, satisfaction, and integrated experiences. More than just a customer offer, this initiative contributes to stimulating domestic air travel, supporting local tourism, and reinforcing our role in advancing Oman’s economic diversification agenda in line with Oman Vision 2040."

Reiterating this sentiment, Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir, added: “We are proud to collaborate with Sohar International on this meaningful initiative. SalamAir remains deeply committed to supporting the local economy, infrastructure, and financial ecosystem of Oman. This partnership not only reinforces our dedication to making travel more accessible and affordable for the people of Oman but also strengthens domestic tourism, particularly to destinations like Salalah, which play a vital role in the country’s tourism sector. By extending this offer to all Sohar International and Sohar Islamic debit and credit cardholders, we aim to promote inclusive travel, encourage local exploration, and contribute to Oman’s long-term development goals in line with Oman`s Vision 2040.”

Through this strategic collaboration, Sohar International and SalamAir reinforce their commitment to building cross-sector partnerships that enhance customer value and expand the role of banking and aviation beyond traditional boundaries. By aligning financial solutions with evolving travel lifestyle needs, both parties continue to lead with a forward-looking approach that integrates relevance, innovation, and impact into its service offerings.

About Sohar International

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.soharinternational.com.

About SalamAir

SalamAir currently operates a fleet of 13 Airbus A320/321 aircraft, with over 80 daily flights. In 2025, the airline will expand its fleet with two new aircraft scheduled for delivery in July 2025. SalamAir announced a 10-aircraft order in February 2025, aiming to grow its fleet to 25 aircraft by 2028

For more information, visit www.soharinternational.com or www.salamair.com .