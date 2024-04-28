Dividend Gate Capital and its partners announced their expansion into the UAE medical sector with the acquisition of a majority stake in Health World Investments, the majority shareholder of Axon Medica Polyclinic, a multi-specialty medical clinic based in the UAE.

Axon is a leading medical facility providing high quality outpatient care across two locations in the UAE and has obtained a license to launch its third center. Axon Medica is set up with full medical equipment and is staffed by a skilled team of medical and technical professionals, positioning it as a leading healthcare company in Dubai.

The acquisition of Health World Investments is a strategic move aimed at expanding the business model and establishing it as a group with a wide network of varying medical centers, including those within the dental and dermatology sectors, across the country.

“We are excited to continue venturing into the healthcare sector in the UAE through our acquisition of Health World Investments,” said Khaled Al-Hammadi, Founder of Dividend Gate Capital. “The UAE healthcare market continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals and growth potential. Axon Medica is an exceptionally well-managed center with a proven track record of providing high quality care and service.”

Our partnership with Health World Investments aims to accelerate growth through network expansion, investment in medical capabilities and services, and pursuit of strategic acquisitions.