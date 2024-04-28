Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – celebrated the graduation of the first class enrolled in the ‘Enbat’ program. Running for eight weeks from January to March, the KIPCO program offered new college graduates a space to foster skills that they may not have been exposed to during their education, and that employers feel are key competencies that new hires need to have.

The graduation was hosted by KIPCO’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. The event celebrated the success of the Enbat graduates and their trainers, and also recognized the efforts of KIPCO’s partners: en.v for designing the program curriculum and Blue Hat for contributing to the modules; Sharaf Studio for creating the brand identity; and the American University of Kuwait (AUK) and the American United School (AUS) for hosting the training sessions.

Speaking at the event, Ms Eman Al Awadhi, KIPCO’s Group Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, said:

“Enbat, to germinate, is a word that holds so much meaning to us here at KIPCO, where we believe that it is through helping our people grow that we, as an organization, can achieve success. And this extends to our community. This program embodies KIPCO’s commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation and investing in the future leaders of our community. We created Enbat because we believe in empowering individuals to drive positive change in society. We believe in equipping our youth with the skills, knowledge and mindset needed to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

Addressing the graduates, she added:

“Today marks the culmination of your hard work, dedication and determination. As you embark on the next chapter of your journey, remember the lessons you have learnt, the friendships you have forged, and the experiences that have shaped you. Know that you carry within you the potential to make a difference, to lead with integrity, and to inspire others.”

The Enbat program will be held on an annual basis, and the ceremony witnessed the launch of the ‘Enbat Alumni Network’, a platform that will enable the graduates, trainers and partners to stay connected, share experiences and continue the journey of growth and development.

Reflecting on his experiences during the program, Abdulrahman Al Khaldi spoke on behalf of the graduates and said:

“Enbat has allowed us to sharpen essential skills such as empathy, critical thinking, and teamwork – vital tools for navigating today's complexities. The program provided us with a platform to cultivate our talents and foster inclusivity in society. Equipped with newfound confidence, we are ready to tackle the challenges ahead and make meaningful contributions in our future endeavors. Let’s carry forward the lessons learnt, and the connections made.”

The program was designed in collaboration with en.v which has worked on a number of successful programs, all of which focus on bringing together people representing different parts of the community and facilitate the process of building bridges, collaboration and connections.

Speaking on behalf of en.v, Ms Noor Al Khateeb said:

“When KIPCO approached en.v to design Enbat, we specifically looked at the gaps and challenges faced by young people as they enter the workplace. These skills, identified by many managers as essential for the success of new graduates in the workplace, include thinking critically and creatively, communicating effectively with others, and self-regulating in order to engage in healthy interpersonal relationships and adapt to changing work demands.”

She added:

“Working to address these gaps, we specifically focused on building critical thinking, intercultural communication, leadership and design thinking skills. We encouraged participants to challenge assumptions, take risks and cultivate inquiry skills for creative problem-solving. Enbat sets graduates on a path of lifelong learning and asks them to take responsibility for themselves and be accountable to those around them.”

Twenty participants took part in the first Enbat program. The eight facilitators of the program all have private sector experience and have been trained by en.v to help the participants build the core skills needed to become effective leaders and collaborators. The program includes four modules: Self, Systems, and Critical Thinking; Cross Cultural Communication; Design Thinking; and Work Culture & Applying Skills.

About KIPCO

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – is a holding company that invests in the Middle East and North Africa. Its strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 30 years.

KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, food, petrochemicals & oil services, media, real estate and education. It’s financial service interests include commercial banking, asset management and investment banking.

