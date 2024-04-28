Riyadh: Air ambulance crews from the Saudi Red Crescent in Al-Jouf (northern Saudi Arabia) have saved the life of a man who was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the remote Al-Rawsan desert area.

The Red Crescent received a call about the accident via the 997 emergency hotline on Tuesday morning, April 23. A helicopter was immediately dispatched to the scene. Thanks to the rapid response and efficiency of the medical team, the helicopter was able to reach the injured man and transport him to the emergency department of Prince Mutaib bin Abdul Aziz Hospital in the city of Skaka within 10 minutes.

The injured man is continuing to receive the necessary care in the hospital after his health condition stabilized.