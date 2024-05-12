45% of companies within Dubai CommerCity rely on digital commerce, technology, and electronic solutions for their operations and activities

Faisal Jassim: we continue to drive the growth of the digital economy in Dubai

Dubai, UAE: Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce, and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, is participating in Seamless Middle East 2024. The digital economy technologies conference and exhibition will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 14 to 16.

Dubai CommerCity's participation in the event, which serves as a pioneering platform for bringing together and meeting entrepreneurs, innovators, and stakeholders to shape the future of digital commerce, stems from its position as a strategic contributor to the digital economy. The free zone will highlight its portfolio of services, solutions, and incentives that contribute to the ease of doing business for companies in various sectors to attract international investors to the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE.

Faisal Jassim, Senior Director of Sales at Dubai CommerCity, said, “Dubai CommerCity is committed to driving the growth of the digital economy and implementing plans for comprehensive digital transformation and technological development in the Emirate of Dubai, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and national strategies related to the digital economy. We will continue our efforts to drive innovation, creating a transformative shift in the business approach of companies, and accelerating the pace of their growth in the digital world. Thereby attracting more foreign direct investment flows in various economic sectors to Dubai, strengthening the Emirate’s role as an incubator for innovative companies, and serving as a platform for their growth, and lastly, managing the expansion of their operations at the regional level, strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global capital for the digital economy”.

He further commented, “Companies registered in Dubai CommerCity operate across various sectors, with the wholesale and retail trade sector being the most prominent, accounting for 53% of occupancy. This is followed by the transportation and storage sector at 12%, the professional, scientific, and technical activities sector at 11%, the information and communication sector at 9%, and administrative activities and support services at 4%. Notably, 45% of companies within Dubai CommerCity rely on digital commerce, technology, and electronic solutions for their operations and activities.”

The free zone will showcase the range of smart services and solutions that it provides, including the Logi-Flow service which aims to integrate block chain technology with the logistics operations of small and medium-sized companies. This integration aims to lower costs for these companies while enhancing the overall flexibility and efficiency of their logistics, particularly in digital trade.

Dubai CommerCity will also host a number of its business partners on its pavilion no. D20 in Hall 2 to highlight their services, including, Vue.ai, showcasing its digital commerce solutions that incorporates AI. Additionally, Socialee will highlight the concept and services of social commerce, amongst other services and benefits.

Seamless Middle East 2024 focuses on nine main themes: payment, financial technology, banking, identity and card services, retail, e-commerce, home delivery services, and digital marketing. The event will host more than 800 exhibitors presenting the latest innovations and solutions in all of these fields and will feature more than 800 speakers to shed light on the latest trends and factors affecting the market. The event also focuses on technological solutions that shape the future of payment, financial technology, retail, and e-commerce sectors.

Dubai CommerCity operates under the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, established in 2021 to provide support and enable operations in various free zones, including the Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity. DIEZ’s primary goal is to achieve integration among its economic zones and bolster their roles in supporting the economy. The ultimate objective is to establish an economic system that caters to all strategic sectors and enhances competitive capabilities within the Emirate of Dubai.