Al Mani: "Participating in this significant international event allows us to enhance our robust partnerships and extend our reach globally. This enables us to deliver our services to and from any conceivable destination worldwide.”

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: In a new step to strengthen its presence on the international stage, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services since 1979, today announced its participation as a Principal Sponsor at the 2024 FIDI Conference, which will be held in Edinburgh, Scotland, from May 12 to May 15, 2024.

Nizar Al Mani, CEO of Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, said: "Our principal sponsorship of the FIDI Conference 2024 signifies a strategic move to enhance our international presence. Participating in this prestigious event within the moving and relocation industry enables us to expand our global partnerships and reinforce our robust market relationships. This opportunity allows us to improve our operations and offer comprehensive moving and logistics services globally, including moving and relocation of antiques and artwork, live events, personal luggage, medicines and pharmaceuticals, general cargo, perishable items, and hazardous materials, and more."

The FIDI Conference 2024 is set to showcase the latest advancements in international moving and relocation industry. This premier event will unite member companies from over 100 countries, offering unparalleled opportunities to fruitful business connections. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with numerous global experts. Building on last year's success, which saw participation from over 550 specialists, this year's conference promises to be an equally impactful gathering.

FIDI is the largest global alliance of international moving and relocation companies, with members in over 100 countries. All FIDI affiliated companies have one thing in common: their high level of quality service - and they can prove it. The FAIM and FIDI DSP Quality labels, mandatory for all FIDI members, are the most stringent and comprehensive quality standard for the international moving and relocation industry, regularly audited by an independent third-party, EY.

Established in 1979, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services, has become a cornerstone in the moving and logistics sector, offering comprehensive and integrated services. With over four decades of expertise, the company has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most trusted providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Its partnerships and robust relations with leading international organizations—including IATA, FIATA, IAM, and FIDI—underscores its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

-Ends-

About Four Winds Saudi Arabic Limited

Established in 1979, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services, has become a cornerstone in the moving and logistics sector, offering comprehensive and integrated services. With over four decades of expertise, the company has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most trusted providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Its partnerships and robust relations with leading international organizations—including IATA, FIATA, IAM, and FIDI—underscores its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

The company initially started by providing its moving services to diplomats, dignitaries, and residents within Saudi Arabia and abroad. High demand led its management to expand and innovate, positioning it as a standout logistics firm by the 1980s. It achieved successful projects across various domains, such as oil refineries, water desalination, telecoms, energy, electricity, petrochemicals, and the diplomatic community.

Partnerships and solid international relationships enable Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited to offer its services to and from any location in the world. These services span a variety of areas including, but not limited to, antiques and artwork, live events, personal luggage, medicines and pharmaceuticals, general cargo, perishable items, and hazardous materials. The company provides a comprehensive moving and logistics services encompassing domestic and international moving, furniture relocation, warehousing, supply chain management, customs clearance, packaging, refrigerated logistics, and international air and sea freight. It caters to a diverse range of sectors such as project management, engineering and construction, exhibitions and events, oil and chemical refineries, general industries needs, large-scale projects, healthcare, technology and renewable energy, military, food, and hospitality.

For more information, please visit https://fourwinds-ksa.com

For more information, please contact:

Ahmed Al Khaled

Communications Specialist

Raqum Media

Dubai, UAE

Ahmed.alkhalid@ruqoom.com