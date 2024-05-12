Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairperson of the Ajman Business Women’s Council (AJBWC), , revealed the AJBWC’s readiness and keenness to expand the circle of its partnerships with government and private agencies and intensify activities and training workshops aimed at empowering businesswomen and AJBWC members with innovation tools to implement specific projects that are in line with the trends of the Emirate of Ajman and the UAE in the fields of “technology, manufacturing, agriculture and food security, services, AI and other fields. ”This is to emphasize the AJBWC’s commitment to enhancing the role of women in the field of projects and entrepreneurship and providing a suitable environment for the growth and prosperity of women business owners’ projects, the growth of their contribution to the Ajman’s economy, and the achievement of sustainable development.

This came during her chairing the second meeting of the AJBWC 2024, to review the AJBWC’s achievements and discuss the work plan and opportunities to develop projects and initiatives for the current year. The meeting was attended at the AJBWC headquarters, Aisha Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the AJBWC and Board members of the AJBWC, and Abeer Al Faraj, Director of the AJBWC's Office. and its employees.

The meeting reviewed the AJBWC’s achievements report during the Q1, including Bedayat license statistics, and the activities and events organized by the AJBWC, including “the introductory meeting on how female entrepreneurs can participate in providing iftar meals for those who are fasting,” and the sports meeting “80 Minutes Live it Healthy” within the Sports Platform Initiative, and the 30-Day Challenge Competition. And the Ramadan Majlis “Woman and Business Sustainability,” and other events. During the Q1 of this year, the AJBWC signed 6 cooperation agreements with government and private agencies in support of developing its services and projects and achieving its mission aimed at encouraging and supporting women to enter the labor market, and supporting Its initiatives, investments and projects, adopting its ideas and motivating it to enter into the fields of self-employment inside and outside the UAE.

The AJBWC’s achievements report included a detailed presentation about the “Rufof” initiative and its role in providing sustainable marketing support for the products of participating businesswomen. The attendees recommended the need to increase the number of branches of the Rufof initiative and increase the beneficiaries of the innovative marketing initiative.

The attendees were briefed on the AJBWC’s efforts during the Q1 2024 to intensify its visits to government and private agencies with a view to reviewing the best practices, services and projects supporting the empowerment of women entrepreneurs, in addition to the AJBWC's organization of a group of specialized workshops supporting the projects of women business owners.

The meeting reviewed the plan of activities and events that the AJBWC organizes and participates in during the coming period, and the attendees recommended the need to enhance women business owners’ benefit from the AJBWC’s various activities, update services and initiatives in line with the trends of new projects, and develop proactive services that contribute to advancing the role of women, empowering them and motivating them to become partners in the development process.