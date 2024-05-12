Riffa, Bahrain – The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) and Etijah Coaching and Consulting Services announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding. This MoU is aimed at fostering enhanced opportunities for AUBH students in the fields of professional development, experiential learning, and academic enrichment thus providing them with valuable real-world work experiences and enhancing their academic learning.

This MoU outlines a collaborative framework through which Etijah will extend various opportunities to AUBH students, locally, regionally, and internationally.

Under the terms of the MoU, Etijah will offer AUBH students a range of fieldwork opportunities, including course-related projects, where students will gain practical experience by applying their classroom knowledge to real-world projects. This strategic partnership will also provide students with summer internship programs as well as internship opportunities for students to gain valuable industry experience over the summer break. Students will also be able to leverage Etijah’s expertise for their capstone projects, culminating their academic journey with a practical application of their studies.

The MoU will also provide AUBH graduates with access to potential job openings at Etijah, allowing them to seamlessly transition from academics to professional careers.

As part of the agreement, and beyond the fieldwork Etijah will provide expert professionals as guest speakers, share their professional experiences with students, and participate in panel discussions on topics of interest to the AUBH community. Furthermore, Etijah will offer applicable training and professional development opportunities to both AUBH students and faculty, subject to availability.

AUBH President Dr. Bradley J. Cook commented on this partnership and said, “This MoU signifies our commitment to providing our students with the best possible education. By partnering with Etijah, we are opening doors for our students to gain valuable real-world experience and develop the skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers.”

Etijah Coaching & Consulting Services Managing Director Dina Shabib commented on this partnership and said, “Our partnership with the American University of Bahrain aims to bridge the gap between classroom education and practical experience. Through this MoU, we are excited to empower AUBH students and alumni, helping youth discover their strengths and passions and excel in their academic and professional endeavors.”

This strategic partnership between the American University of Bahrain and Etijah Coaching and Consulting Services promises to bridge the gap between theory and practice, equipping AUBH students with the knowledge, skills, and experience they need to excel in a competitive global marketplace.