Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces the resumption of its flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Iraq.

On this occasion, the Chairman of Gulf Air Group, His Excellency Zayed R. Alzayani welcomed the resumption of Gulf Air’s direct flights between Bahrain and Iraq, stressing the significance of this development in terms of the airline’s network expansion.

Gulf Air’s first flight to the Republic of Iraq commenced in 1974, with flights to the Iraqi cities of Baghdad, Najaf, and Erbil being suspended amidst the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The flight schedule and frequencies will be announced after the completion of all official procedures.

