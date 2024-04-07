The cabinet, during its extraordinary session held on Saturday at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, approved a bill calling upon the National Assembly to hold the first regular session of the 18th legislative term on April 17 (Wednesday).

The cabinet decided to refer the endorsed bill to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).