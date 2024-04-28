Harry Kane has his eyes set on Robert Lewandowski's record for most Bundesliga goals in a season after scoring twice in a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, but the England striker acknowledges he needs "to get a move on".

Kane scored on either side of half-time on Saturday to take his tally to 42 goals this season across all competitions, while also putting him over the 400-goal mark at senior level for clubs and country.

The 30-year-old has netted 35 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances this season, six short of Lewandowski's 41 in the 2020-21 season.

Asked about the possibility of breaking the record with three games left to play in Bayern's league campaign, Kane said: "It's possible, but obviously I have to get a move on.

"I've got to maybe score a few goals next week. It's there, it's in touching distance. It depends on the last few games of course. But it was nice to add to it today and score a couple of goals to help the team."

Bayern next host Real Madrid in the first leg of a Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday, before travelling to face VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

