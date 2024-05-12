RIYADH — In the first star-studded Saudi Professional League season, Al Hilal clinched its 19th League title with a 4-1 victory over Al Hazm on Saturday. The match, held at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, was part of the 31st round of the league, with three games still remaining in the season.

Al Hilal has reached a historic high this season, accumulating 89 points from 31 matches, including 29 wins and two draws, without suffering a single defeat.

The team has the potential to end the league with up to 98 points if they win their remaining three matches against Al Nassr, Al Tai, and Al Wehda, setting a record that may be difficult to break in upcoming seasons.

The match against Al Hazm saw Al Hilal dominate from the start. Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring with a penalty in the 15th minute, but Faiyaz Suleimani equalized for Al Hazm in the 34th minute. Al Hilal quickly regained the lead when Ahmed Al-Joueid accidentally scored an own goal. Mitrovic added a third in the first half's stoppage time, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic completed the scoring shortly after.

This victory not only solidifies Al Hilal's status as the most successful club in the history of the Saudi Professional League but also continues its recent dominance, having won the league title four times in the last five seasons.

Al Hilal now looks forward to potentially achieving a treble this season, having already won the Saudi Super Cup and facing Al Nassr in the upcoming King's Cup final.

