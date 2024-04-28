Act Financial, a leading player in the investment sector, is thrilled to announce that it has obtained the approval to list on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX), marking a significant milestone in its journey towards broader market participation. The company’s listing ticker on the EGX will be ACTF.CA

This move reinforces Act Financial’s unwavering commitment to Egypt’s story and its dedication to fostering economic growth and market efficiency By listing on the EGX, Act Financial aims to provide investors with an opportunity to participate in its success and contribute to the continued development of Egypt’s financial markets. And to further emphasize on the belief of management and shareholders in the future of the story, 100% of the IPO proceeds will be directed to increase the company’s capital without any exit from existing shareholders.

Bassem Azab, CEO of Act Financial, expressed his enthusiasm for this pivotal moment, stating, “As partners in this story, we are very excited to start sharing our success with the market stakeholders. This has been our vision and dream since starting Act almost a decade ago in 2015. The IPO will not only mark a new chapter in our journey but also provide us with the necessary resources to capitalize on our pipeline of opportunities. This will allow us to grow and expand, further solidifying our position as a key player in the investment scene”.

The initial public offering details will be forthcoming after receiving all the regulatory approvals, with the ambition to finalize the IPO within the second quarter of this year.

Act Financial is committed to transparency and will ensure that stakeholders are kept informed every step of the way.