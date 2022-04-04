Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Building on its strengths in construction, MEP, logistics, fitout, and technology integration, and looking to cater to growing demand for regional data centres, ALEC today announced the establishment of its newest subsidiary, ALEC Data Centre Solutions.

In addition to designing, implementing, and commissioning turn-key data centres that conform to the highest international standards, the company will offer clients prefabricated data centres for quick deployments within the region. It is also set to be the first in the region to specialise in liquid immersion solutions that will result in more sustainable, customisable, and cost-effective data centres. In the coming weeks, ALEC Data Centre Solutions will also inaugurate its flagship experience centre where clients and prospects will have the opportunity to see the company's solutions first-hand and engage with experts about their specific requirements.

Buoyed by the wave of digital transformation, as well as concerns around data sovereignty and security, the UAE has seen a sharp increase in the demand for local data centres. In fact, the country is one of the largest data centre hubs in the Middle East and is expected to attract investment of over US$1,015 million by 2026, representing a CAGR of 7.99% between 2021 to 2026[1]. However, apart from a few large organisations, conceptualising, building, and commissioning data centres has been a challenge for most enterprises in the region.

“Until now, cost, expertise, logistics, customisability, and scalability have all presented formidable challenges to regional organisations looking to establish their own data centres, hampering their ability to innovate at pace and scale,” said Kez Taylor, CEO at ALEC. “With our entry into the rapidly advancing data centre space, ALEC is set to fill the void for a single, large-scale specialist organisation that can offer the entire gamut of data centre development services.”

ALEC Data Centre Solutions will focus across three primary lines of business — traditional data centre construction solutions, prefabricated solutions, and modernisation & retrofit solutions. Furthermore, the company will have the ability to offer Liquid immersion solutions within all these sectors.

With a strong focus on world-class build quality, the company will utilise the Group’s in-house civil, MEP and technology expertise to become the preferred contractor to support enterprises and hyperscalers in the successful delivery of large-scale, customised data centres for cloud service delivery, mission-critical workloads, and disaster recovery purposes.

With its prefabricated data centre line, manufactured at its dedicated facility in Dubai, the company will be able to offer rapid, scalable, edge-type deployments across multiple or remote sites in the region. This line of business will provide future-proof, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to steadily grow their data centre footprints as their computing needs evolve. The wider ALEC Group’s established expertise in logistic, shipping, manufacturing, and on-site installation translate to a unique advantage for ALEC Data Centre Solutions in the prefabricated data centre domain which is set to redefine the market in years to come.

Furthermore, through its partnership with Submer, a leading innovator in advanced immersion cooling solutions for Cloud and Edge computing, ALEC Data Centre Solutions is primed to set new benchmarks in data centre energy efficiency with solutions that help save 50% on CAPEX building costs, up to 95% on cooling expenses, and more than 90% water usage for cooling purposes.

“ALEC has an established reputation as the leader in precision engineering, design, and construction. ALEC Data Centre Solutions is perfectly positioned to cater to the region’s growing demand for world-class data centres. Building on the strengths of the broader ALEC Group allows us to draw from a vast pool of resources and expertise to deliver the next-generation data centres that will power the digital transformation of enterprises in the region,” said ALEC Data Centre Solutions spokesperson, Bjorn Viedge.

-Ends-

About ALEC Data Centre

ALEC Data Centre Solutions is a related business division of ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C. and offers the full spectrum of turnkey data centre solutions. The company operates across three primary lines of business – traditional data centre construction solutions, prefabricated solutions, and modernisation & retrofit solutions. Furthermore, ALEC Data Centre Solutions can offer liquid immersion solutions within of these solution areas.

Media Contact

Vernon Saldanha

Procre8 (on behalf of ALEC)

vernon@procre8.biz

[1] https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/united-arab-emirates-data-center-market