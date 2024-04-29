AMMAN - The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) has signed an agreement with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh E-Training Center (TAG E-Training), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), to conduct the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International Diploma in IT Skills (TAG-DIT) exams to Air Force personnel.

Signing the agreement to accredit the RJAF’s Training Center aims to facilitate the Certificate’s training and exams, in order to improve and sharpen Air Force’s computer, information and communication technology (ICT) skills.

Commenting on signing the agreement, TAG.Global Executive Director of Digital Illiteracy, Mr. Tawfiq Al Talhouni, stated that since the Diploma was first launched in 2011, more than 250, 000 Arab citizens have been granted TAG-DIT certificates that TAG-DIT has been carried out since 2001, where more than 250, 000 Arab citizens have been granted this diploma from across the Arab region.

Mr. Al Talhouni went on to add that TAG E-Training Center constantly seeks to develop the Diploma certificate out of its keenness and commitment toward building knowledge societies and helping develop digital citizens. This is in line with the vision of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, who always affirms that the future of societies is strictly connected to their embracement of knowledge and information technology.

It is worth mentioning that the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh E-Training Center (TAG E-Training), established in 2001, offers high-quality ICT assessment services in the Arab countries in cooperation with elite companies and pioneering partners.