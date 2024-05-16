Truly Sustainable - Patented Production-on-demand Technology Eliminates Inventory and Warehouses

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE's fashion landscape is experiencing unprecedented growth, projected to reach a staggering $5 billion USD in the affordable segment by 2027, and boasting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 20 percent.

Amidst this dynamic market environment, there exists a palpable demand for affordable yet stylish brands that offer a personal touch – a niche that Styched is uniquely positioned to fulfil.

The brainchild of esteemed industry veterans Soumajit Bhowmik and Durga Dash, Styched has set its sights on revolutionizing the fashion landscape in the Middle East.

The launch of 'The Styched Collective' in the UAE this week marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards democratizing youth fashion globally. With a mission to make fashion accessible, trendy, and sustainable, Styched is poised to redefine the way fashion is perceived and consumed in the region.

Styched's entry into the Middle East is backed by its innovative approach to fashion retailing. The brand prides itself on being a zero-waste sustainable fashion powerhouse, boasting a patented production-on-demand technology that eliminates the need for inventory and warehouses. This groundbreaking model not only reduces environmental impact but also ensures that each garment is crafted with meticulous care and attention to detail.

"We are thrilled to bring Styched's bespoke and trendy offerings to the vibrant fashion scene of the UAE," said Soumajit Bhowmik, Co-founder and CEO of Styched. "Our strategic partnership with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce underscores our commitment to promoting sustainable fashion practices in the region, and we are excited to collaborate with local talent to drive positive change."

"Our target demographic comprises men and women aged 20 to 40 with modern, contemporary lifestyles and mid to high incomes," explains Durga Dash, Co-founder and COO of Styched. "We understand the importance of resonating with our audience on a deeper level, which is why sustainability and quality remain at the core of our brand ethos."

With the support of strong, strategic partnerships and a dedicated team of industry experts, Styched is poised for rapid expansion across the Middle East including expansion into Saudi Arabia in the coming months.

For now, customers can now explore Styched's eclectic range of fashion-forward designs on the brand's website www.styched.ae, as well as leading e-commerce platforms such as Noon.com and Amazon.ae. Additionally, Styched will soon be available on 6thStreet.com and Namshi, further cementing its presence in the region.

To celebrate its entry into the UAE market, Styched is offering a generous 25 percent discount on purchases made through its website, styched.ae, with the coupon code SUSTAINABLE25. Moreover, the brand is gearing up to launch physical stores and innovative phygital experiences in the coming months, providing customers with both online and offline shopping options.

In addition to its commitment to providing affordable and sustainable fashion, Styched is actively building a vibrant community of fashion enthusiasts, bloggers, and influencers who share its vision for a more eco-conscious future. By fostering this community, Styched aims to amplify its message and further the cause of bespoke fashion with sustainability at its core.

