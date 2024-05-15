The Dubai Schools Steering Committee, chaired by Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretar-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed the progress of the new “Dubai Schools” project in Al Khawaneej that was announced by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Launched in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the construction of the new branch in Al Khawaneej is part of a major expansion plan for the ‘Dubai Schools’ project. The plan also includes the expansion of the existing branch of ‘Dubai Schools’ in Al Barsha.

During a field visit, Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti said, “We are committed to completing the project in accordance with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The expansion project will enhance the city's educational infrastructure and prepare generations capable of making effective contributions to building a knowledge and innovation-driven economy."

He expressed gratitude to Dubai Municipality and the Knowledge Fund Establishment for their contributions as key partners of the project. He also noted that preparations are in progress to welcome male and female students to the two schools in Al Khawaneej and Al Barsha at the beginning of the new academic year 2024-2025.

During the visit, the Dubai Schools Steering Committee honoured the project's technical and administrative teams for achieving five million work hours in the construction process while maintaining the highest standards of health and safety protocols. With approximately 2,000 workers engaged across the construction sites in Al Khawaneej and Al Barsha, the technical and administrative teams prioritised providing construction workers with the necessary knowledge and skills to perform their duties safely and efficiently.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “At Dubai Municipality, we are strongly committed to supporting projects that aim to enhance the city’s educational system and nurture the capabilities, knowledge and future skills of students, in line with the emirate's rapid development. We are also dedicated to implementing the highest standards of public and occupational health and safety across all sectors, especially the construction sector. This involves continuous monitoring and awareness campaigns to reinforce safety and security protocols at construction sites, as part of our ongoing efforts to establish a sustainable system that ensures the safety of all individuals.”

Ahmad Abdul Kareem Julfar, Chairman of the Board of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, said, “We take pride in the work teams' accomplishment of completing five million working hours, during which all necessary precautions were taken to ensure the safety of all workers while carrying out their duties. This achievement is a testament to the successful collaborative efforts with partners through continuous field monitoring. We are dedicated to completing the 'Dubai Schools' expansion project on schedule to support the emirate's educational process. Ensuring the safety of all workers in a secure environment that guarantees the highest levels of protection from risks remains our top priority.”

Participating in the field visit were Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and a member of the Dubai Schools Steering Committee; Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, along with other representatives from the General Secretariat of The Executive Council od Dubai, Dubai Municipality, and the Knowledge Fund Establishment.

The “Dubai Schools” expansion project aims to increase the capacity by more than 6,400 student seats. The new school in Al Khawaneej, covering an area of 446,720 square feet, is designed to gradually accommodate over 4,000 students from kindergarten to grade 12. This state-of-the-art institution adheres to international standards.

Meanwhile, the expansion project of 'Dubai Schools - Al Barsha' includes the construction of additional buildings to gradually provide more than 2,400 extra student seats. The project encompasses laboratories, specialised rooms equipped with the latest technologies, and sports facilities.