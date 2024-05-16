Turkey and the World Bank signed an agreement for $1 billion program to support renewable energy expansion efforts, the bank said on Thursday.

The program will help establish and expand Turkey's market for distributed solar energy and pilot a program for battery storage, the bank said in a statement.

The country's Development and Investment Bank of Turkey (TKYB) and Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB) will be implementing the programme, the bank said.

