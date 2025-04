Turkey's monetary policy stance will be tightened further in case a significant and persistent deterioration in inflation is foreseen, the cental bank said on Thursday as it hiked its key rate to 46% in a surprise move.

"The Committee will adjust the policy rate prudently on a meeting-by-meeting basis with a focus on the inflation outlook," the bank's policy-setting committee said in announcing the rate decision.

