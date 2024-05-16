Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER) was recognized as the leading district cooling company by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) in its Demand Side Management Recognition Program, which honors sustainability champions in Dubai. Empower impressed with its contributions to energy and water efficiency, commitment to circular economy principles, and innovations that promote a greener future for the emirate.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE honoured the winners of the Recognition Programme at a ceremony held at Four Seasons Resort Dubai, in the presence of H.E. Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of DSCE, and a group of senior officials from the government and private sectors and experts in sustainability, water, and renewable energy. Empower CEO Ahmad bin Shafar received the award on behalf of Empower.

Empower’s CEO Ahmad Bin Shafar said: “Winning this prestigious title places a great responsibility on Empower's capable teams performing their duties with world-class professionalism, ensuring the company’s continued leadershipin energy and water efficiency, keeping abreast of circular economy standards and exceptional innovations that promote a sustainable environment. Empower has achieved several operational milestones during 2023, underscoring its leadership in the district cooling sector and its dedication to sustainability. Empower’s commitment to operational excellence and sustainability is further demonstrated by its ongoing expansion efforts, serving 1,527 buildings and expanding its district cooling pipeline network to more than 398 kilometers by 2023. Strategic optimization and expansion activities have also strengthened its operational excellence and ability to innovate in sustainable cooling solutions. Empower's services the cover vital residential, commercial, hospitality, and healthcare sectors.”

Bin Shafar stressed that Empower is keen to expand its business and increase its operational efficiency to meet the growing demand for its environmentally friendly services by real estate developers and building owners in the emirate. Empower has delivered a total connected capacity of 1.52 million refrigeration tons (RT) and achieved 1.69 million RT contracted capacity by the end of Q1 2024. Bin Shafar reiterated that Empower is committed to contributing to the efforts towards sustainable urban development in the region. “Our commitment is driven by environmental protection and economic prosperity, and reflects Empower’s leading presence in the district cooling sector. By driving the development and deployment of innovative district cooling solutions, we are setting high energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly practices standards, ensuring positive impacts beyond Dubai's changing landscape,” Empower CEO concluded.

