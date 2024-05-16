Higher education institutes including colleges and universities in the UAE will be classified into research and non-research institutions and then rated based on several factors. This will be a “milestone” for the education sector in the country, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The institutes will be classified based on four primary dimensions — teaching quality and student life, employment and job market alignment, scientific research and innovation, and international collaboration.

A national framework to do this has been approved by the Cabinet and will include public and private institutions.

“We are set to reveal the national classification results for over 70 institutions,” said Sheikh Mohammed. “The national classification is a milestone in elevating the calibre of our higher education and advancing transparency, thereby empowering families to make informed decisions for their children's futures.”

These institutes will be further classified into four levels within each category. The aim of this is to raise the standard of educational institutions, promote adopting good academic practices and foster an educational environment that improves both the quality of education and student life.

Scholarship system

Higher education institutes under the federal government will also have a new system of scholarships so that it meets labour market demand.

Approved by the Cabinet, this system will grant financial scholarships after reviewing and defining the number of new academic seats that need to be created, and the specializations required according to the needs of the labour market. These will be assessed using a predetermined mechanism.

This will improve the quality of education in these institutions and continue aligning with the labour market, making sure graduates have available career opportunities and jobs.

