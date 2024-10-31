Taaleem Holdings, a leading provider of K-12 premium education in the UAE, has announced a 100% acquisition of prime land and property assets in Dubai’s highly sought-after Jumeirah Islands neighbourhood. This is subject to standard legal and regulatory approvals. The assets, currently operating as Amity Early Learning Centre, are located 300 metres from Taaleem’s Outstanding Dubai British School (DBS) Emirates Hills campus.

The acquired assets will undergo extensive renovations and be converted into a state-of-the-art, self-contained campus of DBS Emirates Hills. The new campus, which will welcome students for the 2025 academic year, will enable Taaleem to deliver its renowned high standard of education to a greater number of students in this high-demand community. In addition, it will also be entirely self-contained for young learners, ensuring the highest standard of education and a more targeted educational experience. Further, Taaleem also intends to make significant investments in campus improvements at DBS Emirates Hills' existing campus.

This expansion aligns with Taleem’s strategy to increase the offering of premium seats to students, as demonstrated by the recent School expansion at Greenfield International School and reflects a broader trend in the market of optimising existing premises. Additionally, the expansion is expected to be EBITDA-accretive from Year 1.

Seamless continuity

Under the terms of the transaction, Taaleem will lease the assets back to Amity Education Services for the remainder of the 2024-25 Academic Year, ensuring seamless continuity for the students and parents of Amity Early Learning Centre and in line with KHDA regulations.

Parents with children at Amity Early Learning Centre are encouraged to apply for admission to DBS Emirates Hills. Admissions will be subject to the standard admissions process.

Alan Williamson, Chief Executive Officer at Taaleem, said: “The acquisition of the prime land and property assets presents a unique opportunity to grow our ‘Outstanding’ and in high-demand DBS Emirates Hills campus and enhance the quality of its facilities for new and existing students.

“Catering specifically to our youngest learners, once renovated, the state-of-the-art campus, within a short walking distance of the existing DBS Emirates Hills campus, will enable our team to deliver world-class education to a larger number of students in the community. This acquisition is also in line with our strategy to expand the capacity of our existing schools whilst also pursuing greenfield projects such as DBS Jumeira, which opened last month, and DBS Mira, due to open in August 2025.”

Tailor-made space

Brett Girven, Principal of DBS Emirates Hills, said: “This acquisition enables us to enhance our educational offering across all year groups, with the new campus set to become a tailor-made space for our Early Years and Lower Primary children. This new space will feature bespoke facilities for performing arts and sports, specifically tailored to the needs of our youngest learners. Simultaneously, we are further enhancing our existing campus to benefit our Upper-Primary through to Sixth Form students.

“These investments reflect DBS Emirates Hills’ continuous commitment to delivering the highest standards of innovation and personalised education to the entire community, ensuring each student has the ideal bespoke environment to learn, create and grow.”

In August, Taaleem welcomed over 500 students to its new, state-of-the-art DBS Jumeira campus, located on the edge of the Dubai Canal, where it plans to increase its student enrolments as it gradually opens its doors to additional year groups. Construction is also progressing at DBS Mira, located at Emaar’s Mira community in Dubai, with capacity for more than 1,600 students. DBS Mira is set to open in August 2025.-

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).