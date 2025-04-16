Qatar - Al Meera Consumer Goods Company is strengthening efforts to digitise platforms and expand self-checkout as part of its continued strategies to improve services to customers.



"Looking towards the future, Al Meera’s strategy remains centered on enhancing the customer experience by improving service, digitising platforms, expanding self-checkout, and upgrading store aesthetics," said its board report tabled before shareholders at the annual general assembly meeting, which approved the financial results and cash dividends of QR0.85 per share for 2024.



Operationally, the focus would be on increasing efficiency and cost-effectiveness through technological advancements and streamlined processes to ensure operational excellence and deliver superior customer value, it said.



"In line with our continuous ambition to expand the horizons of innovation as a key driver of sustainable growth, we have made significant progress in this direction through a long-term strategy and our ambitious journey toward comprehensive digital transformation," said Al Meera chairman Abdulla Abdulaziz Abdullah Turki al-Subaie in the 2024 report.



During the review period, Al Meera strengthened its market presence both online and offline with its online and home delivery service contributing 5%–6% of total sales.



Over the past year, Al Meera strengthened its position as a leader in advanced retail, continuing to adopt a sustainable innovation strategy with a focus on digital transformation, a focus that led to significant advancements in 2024.



As part of its digital transformation, Al Meera had in 2024 introduced smart shopping carts, the first of their kind in Qatar.



"Following the opening Al Meera Smart, a fully automated, check-out free branch in 2023, the first of its kind in Qatar and the region, we continued to advance our digital retail offering with the launch of smart shopping carts in January 2024, the first in Qatar, further enhancing the in-store experience and reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative and seamless shopping solutions for our customers," according to al-Subaie.



On the digital end, the company further integrated the SAP system into its operations, building upon the strategic partnership established with the global technology leader in 2023.



This collaboration targets modernising Al Meera’s branches and services with advanced cloud solutions, directly contributing to its operational excellence and expansion plans and enhancing the experience for both customers and employees, the board report said.



Alongside its focus on innovation and sustainability, Al Meera remains firmly committed to supporting local industries, bringing together suppliers, businesses, and customers in a celebration of Qatari-made products, driving strong engagement across its store network.



"Through targeted in-store promotions and marketing efforts, Al Meera reaffirmed its dedication to offering locally sourced goods while contributing to the development of Qatar’s retail sector," the board said.

Santhosh V. Perumal