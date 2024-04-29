Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - InSinkErator, a company of Whirlpool Corporation, is the inventor and world’s largest manufacturer of food waste disposers for both household and commercial applications and is the clear global market leader. Committed to providing state of the art technologies and solutions for handling food waste in the most environment-friendly way, InSinkErator, in the honor of the Earth Day, announces its collaboration with Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) to planttrees in efforts to contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.The initiative reflects Insinkerator commitment to environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility. By partnering with EEG, a leading environmental organization in the UAE dedicated to promoting sustainable development, Insinkerator aims to offset its carbon footprint and contribute to global reforestation efforts.

Known for supporting local renewable energy initiatives, InSinkErator participated in projects to recycles food waste into clean water and renewable energy – in the form of electricity, heat or compressed natural gas, enhancing its strategy to reduce carbon emissions and support the use of renewable energy in the UAE and the region. It has successfully implemented social and environmental responsibilities for its dedicated communities. It conducted educational and practical sessions by experts to enhance environmental awareness and provided food disposers while training them on its usage.

Commenting on this initiative, Mohamed Karam, Senior Business Development Manager at InSinkErator, Middle East and Africa said, “We at Insinkerator understand the importance of preserving our planet's natural resources for future generations and by planting trees, we are not only combating climate change but also creating habitats for wildlife, improve air quality, and enhance the overall well-being of our communities. We are more focused than ever on meeting our net zero objective, and today we are making an ambitious commitment in terms of carbon offsetting through reforestation. We are inspired by the engagement of our partners at Emirates Environmental Group and are looking forward to building together a more sustainable future.”

"We at Emirates Environmental Group are delighted to join hands with InSinkErator on this meaningful endeavor and together, we are taking a proactive step towards environmental conservation and making a positive impact on our planet. This tree planting programme underscores the importance of corporate partnerships in advancing environmental, social and economic sustainability. Together we can create a more green and resilient future for our planet," said, Habiba Al Mar’ashi, the Co-founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group (EEG).

InSinkErator by Whirlpool encourages individuals and organizations alike to join the movement of planting trees towards a greener, more sustainable future while making a difference and ensuring a healthier planet for generations to come.

InSinkErator, is part of the Whirlpool Corporation, the inventor and world’s largest manufacturer of food waste disposers for both household and commercial applications and is the clear global market leader. InSinkErator products are available in the Middle East through a wide network of retailers. For more information, visit www.insinkerator.com.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at www.WhirlpoolCorp.com

