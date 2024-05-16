Two India-based groups - WeCare Foundation, that works for sustainable development, and The Harmony Foundation, a social welfare organisation - have entered into a strategic partnership in Riyadh to advance social impact initiatives and foster youth engagement in the non-profit sector.

As part of the partnership, unveiled at the Intercontinental Hotel in Riyadh, WeCare will set up its first regional headquarters in the King Abdullah Economic City, Makkah, that will serve as a central hub for its operations, enabling the foundation to expand its reach and enhance its impact across the region.

Founded by Saad Kassis Mohamed, an Indian entrepreneur, investor and equestrian, WeCare strives to address pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges, laying the groundwork for sustainable development and lasting change.

The Harmony Foundation was founded in October 2005 by Dr Abraham Mathai social reformer, a philanthropist, to establish social cohesion between various communities, castes and work towards the benefit of all the communities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Harmony Foundation in this transformative initiative," said Saad Kassis Mohamed, Chairman of WeCare.

"By leveraging our collective resources and expertise, we aim to empower Saudi youth and drive meaningful change in areas such as education, health, and technology."

The partnership between Saad Kassis Mohamed’s WeCare and Harmony Foundation underscores a shared commitment to youth empowerment and social innovation. Through joint initiatives and collaborative programs, both organisations seek to create a dynamic platform for knowledge sharing, skill development, and community engagement.

"We believe that by working together, we can unlock the full potential of Saudi youth and create lasting impact on a global scale," said Dr Liam Chang, CEO of Harmony Foundation.

"This partnership represents a unique opportunity to harness the collective strength of our organizations and drive positive change for future generations."

The proposed establishment of WeCare's regional headquarters in the King Abdullah Economic City will provide a state-of-the-art facility for innovation, collaboration, and social entrepreneurship. By fostering an environment conducive to creativity and impact-driven initiatives, WeCare and Misk aim to inspire and empower the next generation of changemakers.

