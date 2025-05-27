India is likely to see above average monsoon rains for the second straight year in 2025, the government said on Tuesday, retaining the forecast it gave last month.

The monsoon is expected to total 106% of the long-term average this year, said M. Ravichandran, secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The India Meteorological Department defines average or normal rainfall as ranging between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month season from June to September.

