India is set to see above-average temperatures in February after a warmer January, the weather office said on Friday, posing a risk to key winter-sown crops such as wheat, rapeseed and chickpea.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country would be above-average in the month, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told a virtual news conference.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Toby Chopra)