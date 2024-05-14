ABHA — Rain in the Asir Region has created a picturesque backdrop for the blooming Jacaranda trees, renowned in the city of Abha and other parts of the region during spring and early summer.



Tourists and visitors are consistently captivated by the purple-flowered Jacarandas, such as those found on Art Street in Abha, which transform into natural paintings when rain showers grace these vibrant trees.



Jacaranda trees, belonging to the Bignoniaceae family, encompass around 45 species. While they are deciduous in cold areas, they remain evergreen in temperate regions. These fast-growing trees can reach heights exceeding 18 meters and may grow up to 3 meters in their first year.



Widely planted in streets and gardens for shade and decoration due to their rapid growth rate, their cultivation in the Kingdom is confined to temperate areas like the southern region, as the climate in most parts of the country is unsuitable for them.



The Asir Region, especially Abha, boasts an impressive array of over 15,000 Jacaranda trees and continues to experience increasing demand for their planting in public gardens and near residents' homes.

