Egypt’s government is targeting a position among the world’s top 50 economies for business readiness and has set a three-month deadline to implement the required reforms, the country’s investment minister said.

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Hassan El-Khatib, made the statement during the second meeting of the National Committee for the ‘Business Ready’ report. The meeting was hosted by the ministry and attended by Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber and other relevant government bodies.

The committee reviewed the findings of the second report issued by its technical secretariat and discussed institutional participation indicators.

“The government is targeting a position among the world’s top 50 economies for business readiness,” El-Khatib said, stressing the need to implement the required measures within three months.

He emphasised the need for all sectors to participate effectively by completing the report’s questionnaires to ensure a realistic and effective assessment of the business environment. He noted that the required procedural reforms are not complex and can be implemented immediately, which would create a significant shift in the country’s competitiveness.

The minister also stressed the importance of turning current challenges into genuine reform opportunities, pointing toEgypt’s existing strengths. He cited the country’s advanced infrastructure, including ports and railways, a clear plan for expansion into African markets, a highly skilled workforce and engineering talent, and the availability of renewable energy sources.

For his part, Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber affirmed the governorate’s full readiness to cooperate with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade to address any challenges that may hinder the implementation of the targeted reforms.

The meetings of the National Committee for the ‘Business Ready’ report are part of a state-wide effort to enhance the readiness of its institutions to apply international business standards. The initiative aims to coordinate between different government agencies and integrate their roles to build a flexible and effective institutional system capable of keeping pace with global developments and improving Egypt’s investment climate.

