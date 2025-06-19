Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) at a total value of EGP 80 billion through two offerings on Thursday, 19 June.

The first tranche stood at EGP 40 billion, holding a tenor of 182 days until 23 December 2025, according to official data.

With the same value, the second auction will mature in 364 days on 23 June 2026.

Earlier this week, the central bank issued T-bills worth EGP 60 billion through two auctions.

