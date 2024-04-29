Nairobi, Kenya - Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Digital Divide Data (DDD) have launched an aviation-focused employability program for Kenyan youth. This initiative serves as a stepping stone for their future careers in aviation.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia, said: “The African aviation industry is booming. We forecast that Africa will need over 1,000 new aircraft and 69,000 aviation professionals to support that growth over the next 20 years. It is imperative we act now to prepare and inspire the future generation of aviation professionals in Africa. We are very proud to launch this impactful program with our partners, DDD, to empower African youth to kickstart fulfilling careers in our industry”.

The Employability in Aviation program in Kenya marks the first aviation-focused training program by DDD and Boeing and builds on their long-term partnership. Boeing's collaboration with DDD spans 16 years, during which they have provided job skills training to 1,000 young people in Kenya.

Sopheap Im, chief people officer at Digital Divide Data, said: “I am excited about the launch of the Employability in Aviation program in Kenya. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to empowering the Kenyan youth by equipping them with the necessary skills and opportunities to succeed. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this program will have on the lives of these young people and the Kenyan aviation industry”.

The Employability in Aviation program launched in March 2024, and will continue through December. The program consists of four cohorts. The first two cohorts completed their training in late April. This year, the program will reach 160 high school graduates aged 18-24 from various regions of Kenya. 52% of participants are women, and more than 5% represent individuals with special needs.

Each cohort is undergoing intensive training in employability skills for two months. This includes customer service in the aviation industry, basic computer skills and knowledge of Google Suite and Microsoft Office, communication in the workplace, as well as general awareness of how artificial intelligence and machine learning are applied in aviation.

Graduates who excel will have an opportunity to secure internships or entry-level roles with aviation companies in Kenya or DDD as entry-level associates. DDD associates can obtain a certificate in the aviation field through the scholarship program, paving the way to start a career in this dynamic sector. Kenya Airways is exploring opportunities to tailor training modules and provide internships or entry-level roles for the most successful graduates, enhancing the program's impact and relevance.

Allan Kilavuka, Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Airways, said: "We are dedicated to advancing Africa's air transport capacity and capabilities. Through collaboration with Boeing and DDD, we're tackling economic disparities by empowering young people to pursue careers in aviation."

Maureen Kahonge, senior manager of business development and communications at the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), said: "Aviation sustainability in Africa will largely depend on a holistic approach to actions undertaken by all relevant stakeholders. AFRAA commends Boeing and Digital Divide Data (DDD) for this program and other initiatives aimed at supporting the next generation of aviation professionals in Africa. The development of skilled aviation workforce in Africa is one of the focus areas for AFRAA. We work closely with industry partners on initiatives to prepare the youth for aviation careers. We believe that the continent can train the youth and help them join the aviation industry which is key to driving Africa's economic development."

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defence products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. The company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality, and integrity. Boeing’s history in Africa dates back 75 years. Boeing planes have formed the backbone of the continent’s commercial fleet. More information at www.boeing.com.

About Digital Divide Data (DDD):

Digital Divide Data (DDD) is a New York-based non-profit organization founded in 2001 with the mission of using technology and digital skills to bridge the gap between underserved populations and employment opportunities that lead to a better future. DDD delivers training data services and machine learning data operations support services to Fortune 500 companies and the world's leading innovators. Digital Divide Data transforms lives around the world by creating opportunities for education, training, and employment. DDD is on a mission to provide underserved youth with a path toward successful careers and a higher quality of life, while providing first-class tech services to organizations across the globe. Learn more about DDD at www.digitaldividedata.com

