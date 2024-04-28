Retal Urban Development Company has awarded its subsidiary, Building Construction Company Limited, a 240 million Saudi riyal ($63.99 million) contract to develop eight residential buildings in the SEDRA housing project in Riyadh.



The contract duration is 26 months effective from the date of agreement, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday.



The project is expected to positively impact the company’s financial results from 2024 to 2026.



Public Investment Fund-backed ROSHN Group launched the fourth phase of the SEDRA project last month, which will house 4,860 residential units.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.