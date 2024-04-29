Abu Dhabi has secured its place within the top 25 maritime cities worldwide, jumpingan impressive 10 spots since 2022, ranking 22, the highest jump among all cities, according to the prestigious 2024 Leading Maritime City (LMC) Report, unveiled in Singapore.

The LMC report, a bi-annual benchmarking study jointly produced by DNV and Menon Economics, assesses the performance of 50 leading maritimecities across key sectors such as shipping, finance and law, maritime technology, and port and logistics. This year marks the sixth edition of the report, providing invaluable insights for maritime administrations, industry stakeholders, and the global maritimecommunity.

Abu Dhabi’s growth has been driven by strong gains in the "Attractiveness and Competitiveness" and “Enhancement in Shipping” indicators. It also achieved impressive rankings across all other key indicators and scored favourably in terms of projected growth as a leading maritime centre of the world, continuing Abu Dhabi's growing prominence in the global maritime landscape.

A major contributor to this success is Abu Dhabi Maritime, established in 2020 via an agreement between AD Ports Group and The Departmentof Municipalities and Transport to manage the growth and development of Abu Dhabi’s maritime domain. Abu Dhabi Maritime was committed through its dedicated efforts to positioning the emirate as a leading global maritime hub. This was reflected in Abu Dhabi entering the LMC ranking for the first time in 2022, and its outstanding ascent in overall ranking to 22ndtoday.

AD Ports Group has invested heavily across a number of areas which fall under the ranking criteria. Bolstering commercial and leisuremaritime infrastructure, enhancing digital capabilities and augmenting the maritime regulatory framework, have contributed significantly to this success, as have initiatives such as the launch of Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi, expansion of public water transportationnetworks and sustainability projects.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said, “We are delighted to see Abu Dhabi's remarkable progress recognised in the 2024 Leading Maritime City Report. This achievement serves as a testament to the forward-thinkingapproach of our wise leadership, and the dedication and hard work of Abu Dhabi Maritime alongside the maritime community. It also underscores AD Ports Group’s unwavering commitment to continued investment, innovation, and environmental responsibility in themaritime sector. Through strategic initiatives and collaborative efforts, we are confident in our efforts to further elevate Abu Dhabi’s status as a global maritime hub.”

Benjamin Dineshkar, Head of Maritime Advisory, Middle East and Africa, and co-author of the report, said, “Abu Dhabi has made the most remarkable progress, moving 10 places from 32 to 22. Compared to the cities that were in the top 50 for both 2022 and 2024, Abu Dhabi has achievedthe biggest leap among the cities. This is a result of strategic public policies and consistent investment, reflected in the strongperformance in many indicators and the overall LMC ranking. For Abu Dhabi to have only entered the top 50 of the Leading MaritimeCity Report in 2022, this is a tremendous achievement.”