GWC – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region ­– is proud to celebrate World Safety Day 2024, an ILO global event promoting health and safety at work. This year’s theme explores the impacts of climate change on occupational safety and health.

To mark this international event, GWC hosted various events and activities, including an awareness video, quiz session, PPE display, as well as rewards and recognition for Best Safety Employees of 2023.

As part of its commitment to safety in all aspects of its operations, GWC launched a new “Safety Observation Reporting (SOR) System”—a streamlining process that encourages all employees to report workplace observations they encounter on a day-to-day basis to help identify and mitigate occupational hazards and/or unsafe conditions in the workplace.

In this light, GWC’s Group CEO, Mr. Ranjeev Menon commented: “Our unwavering commitment to health and safety in the workplace is reflected across all our business lines and operations, and the launch of our new Safety Observation Reporting System is another testament to this. Celebrating World Safety Day this year prompted us to collectively consider how to create more sustainable and safe environments and processes in the logistics field, with GWC leading the industry towards new horizons through trust, innovation, and dedication”.

-Ends-

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

For media related inquiries, please contact us by email at media@gwclogistics.com