Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, is organising a seven-day series of reading activities for the community on Saadiyat Island. Taking place at Mamsha Al Saadiyat from 3rd – 9th May, “Miral Reading Experience” aims to ignite a passion for reading while further enhancing the reading experience of literary enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi, aligning with the UAE government’s aim to foster a culture of reading and to ensure the development of knowledge in the private and public sectors.

Commenting on the community event, Taghrid AlSaeed, Miral’s Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing, said, “Miral’s Reading Experience initiative showcases our commitment to the educational pillar of our CSR strategy. Our dedication is demonstrated through our efforts in actively engaging the community to foster an inclusive community culture through literature. We look forward to welcoming the community from across Abu Dhabi to immerse themselves in an enriching and enlightening experience at Mamsha Al Saadiyat.”.”

The community showcase will feature a book signing during the first two days with six-year-old Emirati author, Alfai Al Marzooqi, who holds a Guinness World Records title as the youngest female to publish a book. It will also include a book donation drive, where the community can donate used books to ensure that everyone who loves reading has access to them while encouraging sustainable practices.

A variety of immersive literary workshops in English and Arabic can be experienced throughout the seven-day event, including storytelling and writing workshops, art and calligraphy workshops, an Arabic name-writing workshop, as well as a sustainable slime workshop for children by Alfai Al Marzooqi's four-year-old brother, Hamad Al Marzooqi, who is also a chef and entrepreneur. Visitors can enjoy playing hangman in both languages, a game of connect the dots, as well as a traditional ‘carrom’ tabletop board game. Other fun activities include spelling bee word contests in English and Arabic, storytelling with puppets and a local tales reading, Al Khararif.

Miral Reading Experience takes place from 3rd – 9th May between 6pm – 8pm and is free for all ages to attend with no prior registration needed. For more information and the schedule of Miral Reading Experience, please follow @TheMiralGroup on social media.

About Miral

