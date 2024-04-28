AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Training Platform (TAG.Global Digital Training) has signed an MoU with the National Aviation and Tourism Academy (NATA) to cooperate in organizing and holding training courses in various programs.

The signing ceremony was held at TAG.Global’s General Administration Building under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, and Dr. Mahmoud Dwairi, NATA director; in the presence of representatives of both sides.

According to the agreement, training programs will be delivered in cooperation between TAG Digital Training Platform and the Academy.

It is worth mentioning that the TAG Digital Training Platform is one of TAG.Global’s initiatives that target the Arab youth. It aims at developing human resources, building capacities, and providing the latest tools and means in the field of information and communication technology. The Platform also strives to empower a large number of professionals and highly qualified experts to professionally address the challenges of the labor market with.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed the importance of signing such an agreement that serves the largest possible segment of the local community; by improving their professional competency and enabling them to strongly compete in the labor market, as well as to keep pace with the latest developments in the tourism and aviation field.

For his part, Dr. Dwairi highlighted that one of the Academy’s missions is to create effective local communities that positively participate in understanding the tourism industry and its importance at the individual and national levels.

Dr. Dwairi indicated that the Academy is proud of its partnership with TAG.Global, giving an overview of the courses offered by TAG Digital Training Platform and their target audience. He further thanked Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh for his contributions to the local community, civil institutions, refugee camps and associations in all governorates throughout the Kingdom to build the capacity of their members.