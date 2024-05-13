The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced results for Class 12 examinations on Monday.

The board has provided three links for students to log in to check their results. However, they are facing network issues due to high traffic on the website.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Pramod Mahajan, Principal, Sharjah Indian School, said, “Students are trying to log in to check their results as the results have just been declared. Some got lucky and could see their results but others are still trying to open the link and are unable to do so as too many people are on the website. We are tabulating the results.”

The CBSE has changed the assessment and evaluation pattern for classes XI and XII from the academic year 2024-25, with more weightage given to competency-focused questions in the theory examination.

The weightage of the constructed response questions (short answer questions and long answers type questions) in the theory examination has been reduced to 30 per cent from the existing 40 per cent, as per the circular issued by CBSE dated April 3.

opyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

