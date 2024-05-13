UAE, Dubai: In a pioneering initiative to enhance cardiac catheterization, the Cardiac Center at Al Qassimi Hospital, under Emirates Health Services, hosted a distinguished workshop in collaboration with Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands, known for its proficiency in heart surgeries and catheterizations. The workshop was conducted as part of EHS’s Visiting Consultants Program (VCP), launched in 2015, to develop knowledge and skills in precise medical specialties.

Dr. Joost Daemen, Consultant of Interventional Cardiology and Director of Interventional Imaging and Coronary Physiology at Erasmus Medical Center, and a team of physicians from the UAE and Gulf region participated in the workshop. The theoretical lectures were practically demonstrated on several complex cases in the catheterization department. The discussions were productive, with attendees expressing substantial benefit from the workshop's emphasis on precise imaging techniques using laser and ultrasound for coronary arteries.

Dr. Arif Al Nooryani, Director of Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, underscored that the workshop aligns with the hospital's and the Dutch Heart Center's commitment to enhancing cultural and scientific exchange, as well as fostering international cooperation in the medical and healthcare sectors. The primary goal is to enhance the quality of care for various heart conditions, both locally and globally. Dr. Al Nooryani highlighted the active participation of both medical teams in the workshop, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise in heart treatment and procedures.

He further added that the workshop focused on advancing and exchanging the latest methods and technologies in the field of cardiac surgeries and catheterizations, aiming to enhance the quality of healthcare provided to heart patients. He explained that the workshop served as an opportunity for doctors to exchange expertise, provide consultations, and strengthen understanding and collaboration between the two medical entities.

Beyond the theoretical lectures, the workshop delved into more than 10 intricate cases within the catheterization unit. A key focus was on precise imaging utilizing laser and ultrasound technologies through the coronary arteries, crucial for detecting subtle constrictions and hardenings. This approach led to the formulation of tailored treatment plans, including the selection of suitable stent lengths and types, to ensure the patient's long-term well-being and safety.

In line with Emirates Health Services' commitment to excellence, this workshop represents one of many initiatives supporting Al Qassimi Hospital's Cardiac Center in Sharjah. By equipping the center with cutting-edge technologies like the Makoto device, advanced diagnostic laser equipment, and the Nipro device, Emirates Health Services ensures the provision of optimal healthcare services to patients. This strategic investment underscores their dedication to advancing healthcare standards and delivering top-quality care.

