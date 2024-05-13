Arab Aluminum Company (AAC) will distribute cash dividends of EGP 0.082 per share to shareholders for 2023 on June 2nd, as per a filing.

Shareholders of a record date of May 28th will be entitled to receive the dividends.

AAC is an Egypt-based company that specializes in extruding aluminum profiles for architectural and industrial applications.

The company undertakes the activities of aluminum billet casting, dies, extrusion, alloys, painting, and anodizing.

