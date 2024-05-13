Ismailia National Food Industries (Foodico) has decided to pay cash dividends of EGP 0.25 per share to shareholders on May 30th for 2023 earnings, according to a disclosure.

The record date for shareholders to be eligible for dividend distribution is May 27th.

Foodico is an Egypt-based company engaged in the food industry. The company is involved in the production of vegetables, fruits, and agricultural products such as juices and beverages, in addition to manufacturing, freezing, canning, and drying vegetables, fruits, and legumes, among others.

