The government is eyeing expansion initiatives for 13 key tourist airports across the country to accommodate the anticipated surge in hotel rooms, Vice Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ghada Shalaby told Asharq Business.

Shalaby revealed that a staggering 24,000 hotel rooms are slated to be added to the market within the current year alone.

Tourist arrivals to Egypt increased by 27% year on year (YoY) in the first four months of the current year.

On January 30th, Egypt’s tourism revenues rose by 8% YoY in 2023 to $13.2 billion.

In 2023, Egypt received a record-breaking number of tourists, reaching 14.906 million people in 2023, which surpassed a previous record of 14.731 million tourists in 2010.

